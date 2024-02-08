Major Banks Are Closing 11 Bank Branches In New York

New York banking customers are subject to another round of local branch closings. Eleven bank branches of major institutions will close or have closed around New York State. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed are not provided.

Immigrant Mother And Family Suffer With COVID-19 As Teacher Cares For Their Healthy Newborn Getty Images loading...

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Capital One, National Association

- Long Beach, 11 EAST PARK AVENUE, LONG BEACH, NY 11561

- 59th & 3rd, 991 THIRD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10022

- 4th & 6th, 347 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10014

- 45th & 6th, 1166 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10018

- 32nd & Park, 470 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, NEW YORK, NY 10016

Citibank, National Association

- 5th Avenue Branch, 785 5TH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY, NY 10022

Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash loading...

Citizens Bank, National Association

- Niagara Falls Boulevard/Tops Branch, 7200 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304

Community Bank, National Association

- Potsdam May Rd. Branch, 41 MAY ROAD, POTSDAM, NY 13676

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

- Broadway Morris Exchange Banking Center, 42 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10004

Bank Earnings For First Quarter Point To Turbulent Year For Large Banks Getty Images loading...

KeyBank National Association

- Titus Branch, 525 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617

Santander Bank, National Association

- Un Plaza, 711 THIRD AVENUE & 45TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10017

Fears For Santander UK As It Suffers A Credit Rating Downgrade Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Sneak Peek: What New Or Remodeled Walmart Stores Will Look Like In New York