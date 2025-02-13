8 Most Wanted Suspects In Rochester With Cash Rewards

Rochester Police are looking for these 8 suspects and are offering cash rewards. The Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is asking the community for information leading to the arrests of these suspects. You could receive a cash reward that ranges from $500 to $2000.

If you have information about any of the most wanted individuals you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you encounter one of them, please do not try to apprehend them yourself. Reach out to law enforcement with their location and/or any other information, if you come across any of the people.

Crime is certainly a concern in Rochester and throughout New York. Things like job training, drug treatment, safe housing, and a sense of community can help lower crime rates. According to Crime Grades, Rochester ranks pretty high when it comes to crime. The city has an overall crime grade of D +. When you break it down - the violent crime grade is a D, the property crime grade is a D, and the other crime grade is a C-. Crimes happen every 27 minutes in the Rochester area, according to Crime Grades. If you live in Rochester, your home is 300 percent more likely to be robbed if you don't have a home security system.

Neighbor Hood Scout says Rochester is safer than only 4 percent of U.S. cities. Rochester residents have a one in 135 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

If you spot one of the individuals below, do not approach them. Make sure you reach out to the Rochester Area Crime Stoppers via its online tip form. If you are looking for the reward, be sure to call Crime Stoppers directly. Each of the people below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Contact me here.

1. Willie Carter

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd

Age: 31 years old

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 335 pounds

2. Shariff Beckley

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd

Age: 33 years old

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

3. Matthew Nelson

Wanted For: Assault 2 cause Injury to an Officer

Age: 37 years old

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

4. Julian Diaz

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd

Age: 28 years old

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 170 pounds

5. James Nelson

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics

Age: 21 years old

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 128 pounds

6. Herbert Smith

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd

Age: 61 years old

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 160 pounds

7. Corey McMath

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief 2nd

Age: 40 years old

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 220 pounds

8. Chelsey Reed

Wanted For: Burglary 3rd

Age: 32 years old

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

