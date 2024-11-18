Wendy’s Will Abruptly Close Stores in New York State

It's sad to see some Wendy's restaurants go and officials are saying that they are going to be gone by next month.

They announced that they will be shutting down 140 stores across the United States that are not doing good. Despite the stores that are not producing, they have opened up 35 new stores this year. Wendy's is not alone, though. There are so many brands that have closed or are deciding to close stores this year:

Red Lobster

7 Eleven

Hooters

Denny's

Applebee's

You aren't doing it right if you don't have the apps for some of the fast food places. You get points for every time you spend money. It charges your credit card right on the app. My favorite part is, especially at McDonald's, you don't even need to order on the app, if you just give them the code that appears on your app, you can order and get points and pay. PLUS--look at what you get:

McDonald's app -- Free French fries with the purchase of any pop at $1.29.

Wendy's -- their app features a free 10 piece nugget with a purchase.

Burger King - they are promoting their 5 dollar big bag that they are have.