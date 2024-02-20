[VIDEO] Western New York Mail Carrier Harassed By Turkeys

Even if you love your job, there is always the one part of the day where things drag or maybe are not as exciting as the rest.

Well, for one mail carrier in Western New York, I doubt you would call this boring. However, I don’t know if I would call this enjoyment either….

Ainsley, a mail carrier in the Western New York area, was attempting to deliver mail one day when she attracted a crowd. As she was making her way down Kohler Street in Tonawanda, Ainsley was followed by three turkeys.

The turkeys stand at about her waist level, and I think it’s safe to say that most people would be frightened to have a large bird following them so closely, let alone three large birds.

You can see the video, captured by a resident on Kohler Street, below.

At one point in the video, you can see the middle turkey leading the charge start to nip at the mail carrier bag.

Many neighbors in the City of Tonawanda have confirmed that the turkeys basically live on Kohler Street. There have been times when drivers had to stop in the street to let the turkeys cross because they would not move or they would start to attack their tires.

Kudos to Ainsley, who appears completely unbothered as the turkeys follow her closely to her next drop off point.

And a big shoutout to all the mail carriers in Western New York. From dogs chasing to turkeys following and everything in between, we appreciate your hard work to make sure our mail gets delivered.

