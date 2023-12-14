Taylor Swift Surprised A Football Fan From Buffalo, New York

Let’s add this to the list of reasons why Taylor Swift is so great.

Both Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce always seem to have a soft spot for kids, and they will do just about anything to make a child smile.

Once again, Taylor Swift proved that.

Swift was in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs game last week to support her boyfriend. While Swift is shown on TV quite a bit during those football games, she usually has some privacy within the suite she watches from.

However, the last game that Swift attended, she was in a suite next to a kid who happened to not only be a huge Swiftie, but he is also from Western New York.

The boy, named Keating, happens to be a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs as well. When he saw Taylor in the suite next to him, he was able to get her attention – and she spent some time talking to Keating about how he recently saw her in concert.

Take a look at the pictures below.

You can see the sparkle in Keating’s eyes, and you can just tell that Taylor made his dreams come true.

Buffalo is an ever-growing city, so it makes sense why we have people who support different teams.

Though I think most Western New Yorkers will proudly tell you that they are part of the #BillsMafia.

The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 14 with a Sunday kickoff at 4:25 PM. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+.

Yes, you probably will see Taylor Swift at some point – but don’t get mad at her about it.

Recently, Swift was named the 2023 TIME Magazine Person of the Year, and for the first time, she publicly commented about her relationship with Kelce.

She told TIME Magazine:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

If the Bills get the win, I don’t think anyone will be mad about it…

Let’s Go, Buffalo!

