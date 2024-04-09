Late-Night Chain Opening New Spot In Western New York

When you think of Mexican fast food here in Western New York, you wouldn’t be alone if your brain immediately jumps to Mighty Taco. The “super mighty” chain has become so synonymous with the Buffalo area, that it’s hard to think of anything else.

Get our free mobile app

However, if you’re craving a burrito after a late night at the bars, you could be out of luck, considering all of their locations in the area close at midnight. That leaves hungry night owls to seek out option number two: Taco Bell.

Taco Bell Overtakes Burger King As 4th Largest U.S. Fast Food Chain Getty Images loading...

Unlike their local competitor, some Taco Bell locations are open as late as 3am. They currently have nine restaurants in the Western New York area, in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lockport, Amherst, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.

READ MORE: Popular Fast Food Chain Expanding In Western New York

Now, according to Buffalo Business First, they’re about to have a tenth.

New Taco Bell Coming To The City Of Tonawanda

Right now, if Tonawanda residents wanted to chow down on a late-night crunchwrap or gordita from Taco Bell, they’d have to trek over to Amherst or North Tonawanda.

taco bell menu items Getty Images loading...

But now, they’ll soon be able to grab a midnight snack at 750 Young Street near Youngmann Plaza.

The future 1,950-square-foot building with a drive-thru is currently under construction, and will employ approximately 50 people when they open this fall.

7 Fast Food Restaurants That Buffalo Would Love We would love it if these restaurants came to Western New York.