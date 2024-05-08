A camera caught a house exploding in Western New York and some officials think that it was a plumbers error that caused the explosion.

Here is what you need to know:

There was a new tenant moving to the upstairs of a multi-family home in Niagara Falls.

The tenant called National Fuel to come over and turn on the gas.

National Fuel came and said they cannot turn the gas on due to a sewer issue.

The landlord called a plumber anyway and they turned on the gas.

The same day, hours later, the house exploded.

The strange part is that the new tenants knew that there was a gas smell coming from the home. The tenants smelt the gas in the house as they were moving their stuff into their new apartment. They then opened up the windows to let the smell out and left the property to go get more of their items. The explosion happened shortly after they left.

National Fuel said in a statement that testing by the utility company and the State Public Service Commission of all natural gas facilities including the house service lines showed no malfunctions or leaks and that the delivery system had been functioning properly", according to WGRZ.com.

It is important to note that nobody was hurt in the explosion. If you ever have a problem with gas in your house or smell gas, it is important to get out of the house immediately and call National Fuel or your gas company.