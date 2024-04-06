PHOTO: Bear Cub Rescued In New York State

It is that time of the year that we start to see the trees open and the grass green up here in New York State. Spring is here and that also means that the bears are starting to be on the move!

The weather this past winter was certainly a roller coaster of temperatures and rain and snow. The more mild temps we saw brought out some bears early in some areas. However, portions of New York State are dealing with an early spring snowstorm and it looks more like winter in some spots.

But Mother Nature moves on and as the bears are waking, you may also see a cub or two. That was the case recently and according to a post from the New York State Department of Conservation, one small bear ended up in a truly unique situation.

The post on "X" revealed that, "Talk about the luck of the Irish! 🍀 On March 17, Environmental Conservation Officer Jarecki received a call reporting a bear cub in the cab of an excavator in the town of Wilna".

You may wonder how the cub actually got in to the cab?? The story continued to say that, "The ECO arrived at the location & spoke to the owner/operator who said he accidentally collapsed a bear den. He noticed a small bear cub & attempted to approach it, but the cub climbed into the cab through the open excavator door, and hid between the seat and the wall of the cab".

This is a pretty amazing story and another reminder to be watchful for the bears and never approach a cub or feed bears.