New York State Workers Are The Happiest Employees In The U.S.

What makes someone happy to work where they work? Is it the amount of money they make? Their work/life balance? Company resources? Friendly co-workers? A flexible schedule? The freedom to travel or work remotely?

There’s many factors that could determine if an employee is happy at their job that vary depending on the individual. If something about their job makes a worker genuinely unhappy, it could seriously affect their mental health.

Unfortunately, it’s often easier said than done to quit your job if it’s making you unhappy. Hunting for a new job can be daunting, and more often than not, a miserable employee will stay in a job they hate just to make ends meet.

If someone decides to make the tough decision to leave their job, it must be because they are truly desperate for a new situation or have found a new opportunity that’s too good to pass up.

New York State Workers Are The Happiest In Their Jobs

A study from Creditos En USA looked at data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed the rates of workers quitting their jobs in each state during a four-month period.

Their research determined that New York State had the lowest percentage of people leaving their jobs in the entire country, with an average of just 1.7% (or 161,500 people) quitting each month.

Comparatively, they found that Alaska had the highest rate of workers leaving their jobs, with an average of 4.33% of their workforce quitting each month.

Does this truly determine if New Yorkers are genuinely the happiest in their jobs? We’re not sure. Many other factors weren’t considered in this survey, including the number of available jobs in their field and the number of other job prospects. Perhaps workers in New York State aren’t staying in their jobs because they enjoy them more but because there are fewer opportunities for them to move on to.

Regardless, it’s nice to see New York State come out on top of one of these surveys for once.