There is a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight, and if you're reading this in New York, you're actually in one of the best places to win.

If you never play, you'll never win

If you live in New York State and always say, "I never win anything," you might be missing out. The numbers say, you should at least give it a try. As it turns out, "All it takes is a dollar and a dream" has been very true here.

A website called Lucky.me analyzed lottery data for the Mega Millions and Powerball over the years to find which states are the most overdue for a win. This study shows that New Yorkers have been very lucky in the past couple of years.

They found that New York is actually the luckiest

After analyzing all the data, they found that New Yorkers win pretty often. With 14 Mega Millions winners in the past decade, New York has won the most. It's not just Mega Millions either. When you add Power Ball to the total, New York has 35 winners since 2013.

Unfortunately for people in other states, it's not the same. States like Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arkansas are the most overdue for a big win.

Which numbers are the luckiest?

They even crunched the numbers for us to find which ones have been the luckiest over the years. The numbers that people have won big on the most are 9, 39, 4, 18, and 46. The numbers that get called the least are 49, 51, 65, 23, and 36.

There are two different mindsets here. You could either go with the ones that get called the most and hope that that trend continues, or you could choose the ones that don't get called often and hope that it's their time.

Either way, you're going to want to get in on it tonight. The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be around 800 million!

8 Bars That Sell Lottery Tickets in Western New York Did you know that the retailer who sells a winning lottery ticket will receive a monetary bonus for it?

If that is the case, why not #shoplocal when you purchase your Powerball or Mega Millions tickets? Here are 8 local bars in Western New York that sell lottery tickets.

Best 11 Places To Buy A Lottery Ticket In Western New York Western New York seems to be a lucky place, and there have been quite a few lottery winners over the last several years. Here are the 11 places where people have won big numbers from the New York State Lottery. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Google Maps