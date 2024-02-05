New Steak + Sushi Restaurant in Buffalo Opening in April

There is going to be outdoor seating, steaks, sushi and more at a brand new restaurant set to open up this Spring.

Chris Harter who owns the restaurant is leasing the space that will be inside the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Buffalo. The new restaurant will occupy the same space that the E.B. Greens.

The restaurant will be called Johnny D's and will have a menu that will include steaks, sushi, burgers and more. There is going to be 10 different types of sushi.

They have done some serious changes inside of the Hyatt Hotel since ownership has changed. The Starbucks inside has finally reopened and they have rebranded the atrium bar as rebranded as the Genesee Public House. On the horizon, there is going to be a brand new pizza place that is going into the hotel as well. This will take over the spot where the spa is currently located in.

