Most Expensive House In New York Costs $200 Million

If you had this kind of money, would you buy this penthouse in New York State?

Whoever is the lucky person that ends up living in Central Park Tower, they will be able to say they live in the tallest residential tower on the planet, making the home the “tallest residence in the world.”

This condominium is located in Central Park Tower, which is approximately 1,416 feet above New York City. Built in 2020, the residence is relatively new, and it occupies the top three floors of one of the most significant buildings on Billionaire’s Row.

For a place in New York City, it may shock you to learn that the interior space spans about 17,545 sq. ft, and there is also 1,433 sq. ft on the outdoor escape.

You will have unobstructed views of New York City, being able to see Central Park right outside your window, the lights of the Downtown skyline, the waterways near Manhattan, and so much more.

As mentioned above, this penthouse occupies the top three floors of Central Park Tower, and each floor can serve a different purpose. According to the listing on Zillow, here’s what you will find on each floor:

The lower level of the three floors is known as the 129th floor of the building. You will find a spiral staircase, a grand salon, a dining room, an observatory, a library, a media room, a serving kitchen with a breakfast/family room, and a pair of guest/staff bedrooms.

The middle level, also known as the 130th floor, will have five bedroom suites on the floor with each one being a temple of luxury. The primary suite faces Central Park, and it has a sitting room, a pair of dressing rooms, and en-suite bathrooms. The other four bedrooms have so much closet space and of course en-suite bathrooms as well.

The top level (131st floor) would have to be my favorite. It is designed for hosting events, with a ballroom facing Central Park and access to the highest terrace in the world. You will also find two powder rooms, a coat room, a professional-grade catering kitchen with separate service entry, a private study, and room for a gym!

Located at 217 W 57th St #PH, New York, NY, the penthouse is likely out of budget for most, but it is absolutely beautiful.

Take a look at some of the pictures below.

If you are interested in learning more about the home, you can see the original Zillow listing here.

