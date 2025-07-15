Weird Mold Growing on Lawns in Hot Weather in New York State

Have you ever seen anything like this? This has been popping up all over front lawns in New York state in this warm weather and everybody is wondering what this is.

It looks like a mushroom but it's actually a mold that is growing due to the hot weather that has been sweeping New York State. It is called dog vomit slime. That is exactly what it looks like, too. It looks like an extremely large mushy orange slime but it is actually not toxic at all and it likes to grow in mulch and lawns.

In fact it actually breaks down some of organic material and returns it back down to your soil so if you find it in your garden beds it actually is good for the garden. The inside of the mold actually looks like a yellow crust. If you look up dog vomit slime it has quite a few different names on the internet. Sometimes it can be referred to as the scrambled eggs mold. While it is super unattractive and you might think something is wrong, it is mostly due to moisture and the high heat. If you just put down mulch, that is the most common reason to see it.

Can I clean up this dog vomit mold? Can I touch it?

You can just rake it or pick it up with some gloves and you will be just fine. We try using a hole as when we found it all over our front lawn and in our mulch beds and it seemed to do the trick after a little bit.

