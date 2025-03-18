Masked Men Appear in Backyards Again in Lancaster, New York

A scary incident happened again in Lancaster, New York where masked men have been found breaking into people's property.

There have been a string of incidents where people's homes and cars have been broken into. But, it seems like it has gotten a little bit scarier this week as there have been sightings of masked men throughout Lancaster. On Facebook, one woman took some pictures (and some that look like they could be from a trail cam) and put them up so that everyone can see who was walking through the neighborhood yards.

According to the Facebook post, police were called over the weekend.

Stay vigilant Lancaster. Masked men dressed in black have been spotted throughout Lancaster in the past week. They steal cars, enter garages and are even entering homes taking purses and keys. They are doing this in broad daylight while people are home!!

Last week, there were 4 masked men that went up a driveway and stole two cars. As if someone stealing cars out of your driveway wasn't an uneasy feeling, this incident that happened last week in Lancaster by the High School happened just after 7:30 in the morning when it was light outside.

There is a group online that is dedicated to finding other people's cars that are stolen in Western New York. Unfortunately, if they find the cars that are stolen, most of the time, they are damaged and ditched. One time, our parking lot at work had a car stolen, and the police came and found the car within a couple of hours. Unfortunately, the keys WERE left in the car. It is the #1 thing that you can possibly do to protect yourself when it comes to protecting your car. It sounds ridiculous that people still leave their keys in the car.