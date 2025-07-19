This is the best thing that New York State has ever done for people that live in the Empire State. Unfortunately for a lot of parents they aren't going to be able to reap the benefits of the opportunity but for future families it is really a major thing.

If you talk to anyone who lives outside of New York State about your paid family leave they might actually not believe you. Most states don't help out young families especially ones who just had a baby but New York State really does lead the way. There are tons of things that you can criticize about New York State and may think that are done poorly, but this one is certainly helpful.

New York State allows both moms and dads to care for their newborn child for 12 weeks while protecting their job. While they are off for those 12 weeks as long as they are qualified to do so both parents will get 67% of their pay that New York State supports through insurance companies that team up with your employer.

It is not easy to be a mom and dad especially in this day and age where there are a lot of different social pressures and norms when it comes to families and going to work. Back in the day not every parent worked while having kids.

There's more that new and expecting moms are getting in 2025

In addition The governor of New York state has also supported new moms with doing something for appointments leading up to the birth of their child. New York State now allows and gives 20 hours of paid time off in order for new and expecting moms to go to appointments, such as sonograms, for their children.