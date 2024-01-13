Buffalo Bills Players Paid Out Preposterous Amounts In Fines

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how much the Bills were fined for fighting in 2023. Now that the season is over, you have to see how much it cost them overall.

The NFL is trying to keep illegal plays and unsportsmanlike plays from happening in their games. To do that, they will not only penalize a team on the field, but they will also impose a fine on the individual players after the game is over. Granted, some of these players will make more in their short NFL career than most people will make in their entire lifetime, but some of these fines are no joke.

Where do the Bills fall compared to the other NFL teams?

There was a study done by sportsbook comparison site, My Betting Sites Canada where they analyzed the data from the NFL on fines and suspensions around the league. They found that the Buffalo Bills are the third most-fined team in the NFL for 2023.

How much were they fined?

The Bills saw penalties like late hits, taunting, and celebrations. But the one that kills just about every team is the "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" penalty. Those penalties account for a huge amount of fines.

All-in-all the Bills players ended up paying $291,859 out of their own paychecks. You can see all of the fines by clicking here.

Why is it a big deal?

When it comes to the safety of the players, I'm all for this. Unfortunately, football is a fast game and some of these plays happen in the blink of an eye.

The fines that I don't agree with are fines on penalties like celebrations and taunting. Both Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen have had to pay out for those things. But some of those things are a judgement call from the ref. Should pointing at a player as you run across the goal line cost you thousands of dollars? Should celebrating when you score cost you thousands of dollars?

Again, I understand that these players are making millions of dollars to play this game, but come on. People already call the NFL the No Fun League and these fines are just going to confirm it.

