You did all the fun maple weekend activities. Now you need some pancakes to go with your syrup.

Pancakes are a staple for the perfect start to a weekend. The crazy part is that they’re not really that hard to make. You can make them from scratch, or you can just get a little Bisquick, mix it up, and throw it on a griddle. They wouldn’t be hard to make during the week, or you can make them on the weekend and then just heat them up in the microwave when you need them.

Pancakes are so popular, we have two national days to celebrate them

Did you know there are two official national days to celebrate pancakes? There's one in the spring around February and then there's another in the fall. The one in the spring was originally started by IHOP to raise money for charity, and there's the one in September that was originally called Lumberjack Day. It has since been changed to honor pancakes.

How do you like your pancakes?

Whether you like them thick and fluffy or thin and just piled high. You can cover them in fruit and confectionary sugar, or just some butter and syrup. They’re not the healthiest of breakfast foods, but dang are they good!

Everyone has their own opinion about what makes them the best, so there are multiple places where people love to get their pancakes when they go out. Do you have a favorite?

I asked you about where you like to go on Facebook and these were some of the answers you gave me for the places with the best pancakes in Western New York.