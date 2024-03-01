Open Letter To Every Bachelor In Western New York

Calling all bachelors! You need to hear this.

One day you will be at the end of the aisle, awaiting your bride to meet you near the wedding officiant. You will exchange your vows, place your rings on the left ring finger, say “I do” and seal it with a kiss as you embark on your new journey of husband and wife.

But until then, you might just want to “have some fun,” as your friends say.

However, the fun shouldn't stop when you get married, and if you think it does, then you are marrying the wrong person.

And it’s not the “single life” if you are engaged to be married. When you propose, you are making a promise to that person that you will give them the rest of your lives from here on out. That promise begins when you decide to propose.

So if you really believe that a bachelor party is your “last night of freedom,” then you need to reevaluate the choice you made to get engaged and be married to that person, because you shouldn’t feel like you are serving a prison sentence and it’s a lifelong trap.

Serious partners know that going to a strip club is a thing of the past. Nowadays, most bachelorette parties are trips with their closest gals, and bachelor parties have moved to being a bar crawl with the boys – but never to the point that you look at somebody else in a longing way.

The only person you should want is your fiance, and if that is not the case by the time your bachelor party festivities roll around, then perhaps you need to give the wedding a second thought.

Plus, don’t you think that it might be a little odd to be at the strip club with your soon-to-be brother-in-law and your father-in-law watching you? I wouldn’t feel comfortable, personally, but then again, I am a woman so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

And for the record, all the power to the professional dancers who work at those clubs, They are trying to make a living, and I respect that, but if you are going to the strip club to “embrace your last night of freedom,” then you’re not ready to get married.

