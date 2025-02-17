Remember when these things were hush hush? A woman from Cattaraugus, NY is claiming that she may have been abducted by aliens in January.

She claims that the entire event took about an hour. While she admits that it started as a dream, she reported that there were physical things that happened following that dream. In the report she says, "It began in a dream I had where I was with my nephew who passed it was a happy reunion and then suddenly, there were gray aliens. One was very close and I woke up afraid to open my eyes as I thought he may be there looking at me."

The rest of her account claims that she experienced heavy menstrual bleeding and believes that it could be from an embryo that she was carrying and they possibly removed.

This report was listed with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) on 1-29-25 and she claimed the event happened on 1-23-25.

She's not alone in her report. There are millions of other reports from around the world on that site alone. You can see the map here. You'll notice that most of them come from the United States and the United Kingdom as you scroll around the globe.

There's another report that happened in August from Buffalo, NY where two men were fishing on Lake Erie. One noticed two triangular shaped aircrafts hovering over the Canadian side of the lake. Each of the aircrafts performed some strange jarring moves and then one headed to Canada while the other to the United States.

You'd be surprised to see how many other written accounts there are in New York State alone.