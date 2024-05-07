ALERT: New Warning From The New York State DMV

The good weather is here in New York State and the month of May is feeling more like mid summer in some locations. That has prompted the New York State DMV to issue a new warning.

The mercury will rise this weekend and some portions of New York State will see temperatures in the 80 degree range. Break out the grill, lawn mower and bicycles!

But if you are driving this weekend, it is easy to be distracted and now is the time of the year to be more alert than ever. With road construction and kids on bikes, police across New York State are looking for you to watch what you are doing.

According to reports and a press release from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, when it comes to people on bikes, drivers to check blind spots of their vehicles before turning or parallel parking. They should also reduce speed when passing a bicyclist to ensure riders aren't knocked off balance.

There are some things to remember about when your car is parked that I found interesting. The DMV says to:

REACH: use your right hand (not the left hand) to reach for the handle to open the driver’s door.

SWIVEL: By reaching for the driver’s door handle with your right hand, this will cause your body to turn to the left, and help you look for a bicycle that may be overtaking you.

LOOK: Look alongside and to the rear of your car to search for hazards.