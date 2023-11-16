The North Pole is actually a quick drive from NJ

Did you know that the North Pole really does exist? And this particular North Pole that I’m referring to isn’t far from New Jersey.

North Pole, NY is a hamlet of Wilmington, NY, and is home to “Santa’s Workshop”.

This is not your ordinary Santaland as Santa’s Workshop is an actual amusement park.

Located in the Adirondacks, Santa’s Workshop has been open for 74 years and is the oldest continuously run theme park in the country. According to their website, Walt Disney actually sent his engineers here to learn how to create the same experience.

Disney At Desk Getty Images loading...

Santa’s Workshop is fun for the whole family as they accommodate kids 48 inches and smaller. You’ll be sent back to a storybook village and see the traditional story of Santa.

Here’s what you can experience within the North Pole village AND the amusement park:

North Pole Village

Santa’s House and Photo Shop

Reindeer Barn

Saint Nicholas Chapel

Bake Shop, Blacksmith Shop, and Candy Shop

Toy Shop and Candle Shop

Hat Shop

A real US Post Office

And within Santa’s Workshop, you’ll find:

Rides like Santa’s train, Ferris Wheel, bobsled ride, mini coaster, ornament ride, and Santa’s carousel

There’s a talking Christmas tree, entertaining shows, and meet and greet with Santa’s friends.

And the most important thing of all, Santa himself.

If you’re into road trips, this is the place for you. It’s a nice six(ish) hour drive straight up through Albany and Saratoga Springs to the Adirondacks.

And if you’re not into that drive, the cheap flight is only about an hour and 15 minutes.

It’s a great place to take the kids during the most wonderful time of the year.

And for the drive, here's a great Christmas playlist for you:

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Want to take these songs on the go with you? Here's the Spotify playlist Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.