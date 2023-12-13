List of the most stunning holiday lights to see for free in Monmouth County, NJ

One of the most festive things to do during the holiday season is venturing to see the wonderful Christmas light displays that people set up.

I’m always amazed at how much time and effort families put into their displays for people from all over the state to come and check out.

My family and I recently moved to Monmouth County and we’re realizing how amazing our area is during the holidays.

My 2-year-old loves seeing the Christmas lights in our neighborhood so I decided to seek out some over-the-top light shows that we can go to. Turns out, Monmouth County has quite a list and every single one of them is very well known.

From Hazlet to Freehold to Wall, there’s a home in every corner of the county that has their lights on ready to entertain.

Some of these homes even have Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch make an appearance on certain days of the week.

Some homes not only have their light displays in the yard, but decorate their windows like Macys in Herald Square.

You also might catch a house or two handing out Christmas treats like hot cocoa or candy canes.

Visiting these homes with your family can be a great evening out and can also become a tradition for years to come.

Here’s the list of great Christmas light displays in Monmouth County for you to take your family to and if I missed one that you know of, send me an email to add to the list:

Freehold

Brandon Blvd

Valdes Family Christmas Lights - 7 St. Johns Dr

Hazlet

Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza - 3 Bauer Ave

Powers Family Christmas Lights – 73 3rd St

The Martin’s Christmas Corner – 11 Hudson Ave

Lights on Meredith - 21 Meredith Way

Holmdel

4 Boxcar Ter

Christmas in Holmdel at 8 Hidden Hollow Ter

Middletown

Andrew’s Christmas Wonderland at 12 Snyder Drive

Liam’s Spectacular Christmas Display at 13 Garrett Place

Holiday Lights on Decker Drive at 10 Decker Drive, Leonardo

Union Beach

The Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular at 14 Johnson Ave

Spring Lake

Sims Holiday Lights at 620 Central Ave

Sisti Family Christmas Lights at 322 Pitney Ave

Belmar

The Christmas Lights Show at 704 Belmar Ave

Manalapan

Lights on Glendale at 13 Glendale Dr

Marlboro

Lilonsky Family Light Show on 34 Harness Lane

Sea Girt

Marlin Christmas Wonderland at 1326 Laurel Ave

