List of the most stunning holiday lights to see for free in Monmouth County, NJ
One of the most festive things to do during the holiday season is venturing to see the wonderful Christmas light displays that people set up.
I’m always amazed at how much time and effort families put into their displays for people from all over the state to come and check out.
My family and I recently moved to Monmouth County and we’re realizing how amazing our area is during the holidays.
My 2-year-old loves seeing the Christmas lights in our neighborhood so I decided to seek out some over-the-top light shows that we can go to. Turns out, Monmouth County has quite a list and every single one of them is very well known.
From Hazlet to Freehold to Wall, there’s a home in every corner of the county that has their lights on ready to entertain.
Some of these homes even have Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch make an appearance on certain days of the week.
Some homes not only have their light displays in the yard, but decorate their windows like Macys in Herald Square.
You also might catch a house or two handing out Christmas treats like hot cocoa or candy canes.
Visiting these homes with your family can be a great evening out and can also become a tradition for years to come.
Here’s the list of great Christmas light displays in Monmouth County for you to take your family to and if I missed one that you know of, send me an email to add to the list:
Freehold
Brandon Blvd
Valdes Family Christmas Lights - 7 St. Johns Dr
Hazlet
Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza - 3 Bauer Ave
Powers Family Christmas Lights – 73 3rd St
The Martin’s Christmas Corner – 11 Hudson Ave
Lights on Meredith - 21 Meredith Way
Holmdel
4 Boxcar Ter
Christmas in Holmdel at 8 Hidden Hollow Ter
Middletown
Andrew’s Christmas Wonderland at 12 Snyder Drive
Liam’s Spectacular Christmas Display at 13 Garrett Place
Holiday Lights on Decker Drive at 10 Decker Drive, Leonardo
Union Beach
The Gress House Holiday Light Spectacular at 14 Johnson Ave
Spring Lake
Sims Holiday Lights at 620 Central Ave
Sisti Family Christmas Lights at 322 Pitney Ave
Belmar
The Christmas Lights Show at 704 Belmar Ave
Manalapan
Lights on Glendale at 13 Glendale Dr
Marlboro
Lilonsky Family Light Show on 34 Harness Lane
Sea Girt
Marlin Christmas Wonderland at 1326 Laurel Ave
