6 Christmas train rides in NJ to put you in the holiday spirit

It’s finally time to start celebrating the holidays and thankfully New Jersey has a ton of events happening throughout the season for the whole family.

There are Christmas shows, Christmas lighting, Christmas shops and villages, and meet-ups with the one and only Santa Claus. But one of the more popular things to do, especially if you have kids, is to take a Christmas train ride around parts of the state.

The trains are decked out in holiday décor and a train ticket allows you to spend time with Santa and his elves and enjoy Christmas cookies and hot cocoa all while taking a scenic trip around New Jersey.

Sounds like a good time! Tickets are already on sale and going fast so make sure you secure your spots ASAP.

Here are 6 Christmas train rides around New Jersey you can buy tickets for to get into the holiday spirit:

The Polar Express Train Ride

The Polar Express Train Ride at Delaware River Railroad Excursions

North Pole Express at Black River & Western Railroad

Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato’s Family Fun Center

Santa Train at Tri-State Railway Historical Society

Santa’s Trolley Rides

