This dream job will pay you to watch Christmas movies

There’s nothing better than lighting your Christmas tree and cozying up on the couch to watch your favorite Christmas movie on a cool, New Jersey night. Actually, maybe there is something better, getting paid to watch your favorite Christmas movie.

CableTV is at it again and is looking for the perfect candidate to become their “Chief of Cheer” to pay to watch Christmas movies this season.

Here are the rules: if chosen, you must watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days in order to get paid $2,500.

You’ll also get a year’s subscription to these seven streaming services: Netflix, Hallmark Movies Now, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and Amazon Prime.

As you watch the movies, you’ll rank them under three categories: nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

Here’s the best part of the job, you get to pick all 25 Christmas movies to watch so if you prefer Hallmark Christmas movies over the claymation classics, those will count.

CableTV does give a list of recommendations though:

Elf

A Christmas Story

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Die Hard

Home Alone

It’s a Wonderful Life

The Santa Clause

The Polar Express

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

If this job sounds like something you have time for, you can apply on the CableTV website and cross your fingers for this dream job.

