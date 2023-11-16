Uber popular bagel spot opens second NJ location

Here in NJ we just can’t get enough of our bagels.

We welcome new bagel places in this state like some people welcome long-lost relatives. And one of your favorites is opening a second location.

This new bagel spot has landed in Woodbridge, right along Route 1, making mornings more delish.

Fast Bagel, situated at the Plaza K shopping center on southbound Route 1 and Ford Avenue, recently opened its doors.

This marks the second spot in Central Jersey for the brand. The story traces back to 1976 when The Bagel Peddler set up shop in Somerset, NJ, with a vision to supply delicious Jersey bagels wholesale to local eateries, hotels, and institutions.

The demand surged rapidly, and soon, the bakery hit maximum production, dispatching fresh bagels every morning before the sun rose.

Come the early 90s, the business expanded, seizing the adjacent storefront and introducing a sizable flat-top grill for crafting hot sandwiches.

This move quickly drew Rutgers students to ‘The Peddler’ on weekend mornings after lively nights in New Brunswick.

In 2019, entrepreneur Spencer Peller took the reins, transforming the Easton Avenue store into the pioneer Fast Bagel.

The word spread like wildfire, and now Fast Bagel has become the go-to spot for bagel enthusiasts in the area.

Specializing in prompt and fresh bagels, sandwiches, and made-to-order coffees, the menu at Fast Bagel boasts an array of breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches, delightful spreads, as well as a delectable lineup of muffins, cookies, and coffee cake.

Operating hours run from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends, ensuring a tasty start or a satisfying meal for anyone seeking a bagel fix.

