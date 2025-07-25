They're known for their paczkis here in Western New York, but unfortunately after nearly 100 years in business, this Depew bakery will be saying goodbye soon.

Those who have visited D&L Bakery in Depew know just how good their baked goods are. They have to be to stay in business for almost 100 years. Unfortunately, however, it appears that their last items will be sold on Friday (7/25).

D&L Bakery has been in service for nearly 100 years

Located at 424 Penora Street in Depew, this bakery has been in service for four generations of the Geles family. They started serving in 1926 and will see their last day in business in 2025, just one year short of their 100-year anniversary.

Buffalo Business First was the first to report the closing, but they confirmed it today on their Facebook page that they have been overwhelmed by all the sales.

To put it into perspective how long ago it was when they started, Calvin Coolidge was president, color TV didn't even exist, most people didn't even own a TV. Radio was the biggest form of entertainment in a household. Only about 60% of homes had electric in them.

They've been around for a long time.

People LOVED this bakery

When looking through their Yelp! reviews, you could tell that people loved this place. Some of the reviews looked like this:

"Best bakery products in my life time! My family has been going there for 60 years! Their hot cross buns were THE BEST TASTING EVER!! Nothing compares BRING THEM BACK! In the '70s my grandma would take me to White Eagle Bakery (D&L) at the Broadway Market for placzak, hot cross buns and rye bread. Still do it today. it's a Buffalo Polish icon like the Bills, Sabres, Ted's and anything else that reminds one of home!" - Joe H. in Williamsville

They will certainly be missed. Their last day will be Friday, July 25, 2025.