Starting in November $900 checks (plus other add ons) will be coming to families who are eligible in New York State.

If you are struggling or think you will be struggling to pay your gas check to see if you are eligible because New York State is helping out families who make under a certain dollar amount.

Here is what New York State is offering:

How much money are you going to get?

Even if you live in places that have heat INCLUDED in your rent, you will get money from HEAP, according to the website:

$21 Eligible households that live in government subsidized housing or a group setting with heat included in their rent. $45 or $50 Eligible households that have heating costs included as part of their rent.

$900 + Applicable Add-ons Eligible households whose primary heat is oil, kerosene, or propane and who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs. $635 + Applicable Add-ons----------------------------------- $400 + Applicable Add-ons Eligible households whose primary heat is wood, wood pellets, coal, corn or other deliverable fuel who make direct payments to the vendor for heating costs.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eligible households primary heat is electricity or natural gas and who make direct payments based on their household's actual usage to the vendor.

Here is how you can apply for the program. You will have to check the chart to see if you are eligible. It is based on how much money your household makes combined and how many people are living in the household at the time. You can check the chart here and apply as well.