Anne Hathaway to star in comedy based on real NJ event

How Jersey is this? One of the biggest Hollywood stars from New Jersey will be in a movie based on a real New Jersey event.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, who grew up in Milburn and returns to visit the Garden State often, is going to be starring with “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista.

The project is a comedy based on something that happened here in 2005. According to nj.com, undercover FBI agents staged a wedding for a sting operation. It was part of an international smuggling investigation. The idea was to lure suspects to what they thought was a wedding on a yacht.

It worked. Operation Royal Charm led to 87 people being indicted. It took place in real life near Atlantic City.

What we don’t know…

Anne Hathaway Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Will it be filmed in New Jersey? Anne Hathaway has certainly done filming in the Garden State. There was “Eileen,” which was set in New England but shot here all over the state. “Mother’s Instinct” is another example, along with “Armageddon Now,” which was filmed in Teaneck, Bayonne, and Jersey City in 2022.

So it would seem a shame to have a Jersey girl like Anne Hathaway have to shoot a movie based on real New Jersey events outside of New Jersey. We will see.

Another thing we don’t know, as this project is only in the pre-production phase, is the title. At present, IMDb.com lists it only as an “Untitled FBI Wedding Sting Comedy.”

Anne Hathaway CJ Rivera/Invision/AP loading...

Craft services better have some pork roll, egg and cheese, and disco fries on that table. That's all I know.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈