NJ homeowner, 75, dies after escaping burning house

🔥 Edward Teixeira was outside his house when firefighters arrived

🔥 He died the next day at a hospital

🔥 The cause of the fire remains under investigation

LACEY — A 75-year-old man died a day after a house fire late Friday afternoon.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the fire was reported at a house on Signal Street in Lacey Township around 5:50 p.m. Firefighters found homeowner Edward Teixeira outside the home when they arrived with serious burns.

He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he dief on Saturday.

An investigation determined the fire started at the front entrance to the home but the cause of the fire remains under investigation but accidental causes cannot be ruled out, according to Billhimer.

