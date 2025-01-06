Beloved downtown Morristown restaurant announces sudden closing
After 10 years of serving downtown Morristown, it was announced that Jockey Hollow Kitchen and Bar had to close its doors.
Nestled inside the stunning Vail Mansion in Morristown, Jockey Hollow was unique for having four different dining areas.
Patrons could sit in a 1920s-style Vail bar, the main dining room with an oyster bar, a beer hall and wine cellar on the lower level, or the gorgeous Washington Room.
A statement was made by the owner, Chris Cannon, on the restaurant’s social media as to what lead to the heartbreaking decision.
What happened to Jockey Hollow in Morristown?
According to Cannon,
It is with great sadness today that I am forced to announce the closing of Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen after ten amazing years.
The unfortunate news comes just days after New Jersey Digest announced the restaurant as one of the 30 best of 2024.
The post goes on to explain:
Since the Covid Pandemic, significant changes in consumer behavior, labor and cost increases across the board have made operating and producing the high quality product we have been known for, increasingly difficult.
We had sought to find a buyer for the restaurant this past year and a deal was in place to take effect in December. The purchaser backed out at the eleventh hour and we find ourselves with no choice but to say goodbye.
He thanked his staff, my partners, our awesome customers and all of their neighbors in Morristown for contributing to Jockey Hollow’s success.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
