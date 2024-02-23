$2,000 Per Child in Your Household in 2024 Coming

You could get about $2,000 child tax credit per kid in 2024.

If you file for less than annual 2023 income of $200,000 or if you if you file together, the threshold is $400,000, you could qualify for the credit when you do your tax returns this year, according to the IRS.

When filing taxes for 2023, families can claim this tax credit worth up to $2,000 for each qualifying child under 17 years old. File your 2023 tax return by April 15, 2024 to claim this credit. Your family can be eligible even if you did not earn income or owe any income taxes", according to access.nyc.gov.

If you meet the income qualifications, here are the criteria that you need to hit in order for your kid to qualify

Be under age 17 at the end of the year

Be your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, or a descendant of one of these (for example, a grandchild, niece or nephew)

Provide no more than half of their own financial support during the year

Have lived with you for more than half the year

Be properly claimed as your dependent on your tax return

Not file a joint return with their spouse for the tax year or file it only to claim a refund of withheld income tax or estimated tax paid

file it only to claim a refund of withheld income tax or estimated tax paid Have been a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or U.S. resident alien

The tax deadline for 2024 is April 15, 2024.