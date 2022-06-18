It’s time to slow down for turtles here in New Jersey

From now through August it is a time of year here at the Jersey Shore to watch for turtles. As turtles make their way around laying eggs they will cross many roadways and neighborhoods to do so. We need to keep an eye out and "brake" for Jersey turtles.

Often turtles are hit by motorists while crossing roads and looking for a place to lay eggs. The best thing we can do is to keep an eye out for turtles and if you spot a turtle in your roadway give him/her a "brake", literally.

"Turtles are on the move once the weather gets warm—but sometimes, a road or a highway stands between them and their destination. Speeding traffic and slow-moving turtles don’t mix, and many turtles are severely injured or killed on roads every year." ~ PETA

Many seashore towns throughout New Jersey have "signs" in your neighborhoods reminding you to slow down and keep an eye out for turtles crossing area roadways.

Here in Southern Ocean County, we see many turtles, and residents are very proactive in protecting the terrapins. I've put together a photo gallery with a look at some of our various Jersey turtles that you could encounter here in the Garden State. If you have any turtle pics you'd love to share, just post them below we would love to see them.

Remember to keep your eyes open this summer for our slow-moving turtle friends and give them a "brake" as you travel around the Jersey Shore.

Brake For Jersey Turtles A look at Jersey Turtles and Watching for Turtles in Spring/Summer