It’s the last full day of winter! Sunshine and dry weather for NJ

Can you tell I'm excited? The Vernal Equinox — the official start of Spring — arrives at 5:58 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. That makes Tuesday the final full day of winter! Woohoo!

Does that also mean we're officially done with snow for the year? Nah, keep reading.

I would call Tuesday morning crisp, with most temperatures in the 20s. (Teens to the northwest, 30s along the coast.) High pressure will be in firm control of our atmosphere over the next day and a half. That protective dome of sinking air will keep our skies sunny, our weather quiet, and our temperatures comfortable.

Highs Tuesday afternoon should reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A little bit warmer than Monday. A little bit below normal for this time of year. Not much to complain about.

Tuesday night will also be clear, calm, and chilly. Low temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight.

The forecast for the first day of Spring Wednesday also looks pretty pleasant. High temps warm into the lower to mid 50s. The day will start with abundant sunshine, with clouds building later on.

Our next storm system arrives on Thursday . I will readily admit there are some important differences among our forecast models regarding the track and timing of this system. But it's important to note that Thursday looks wet and not wintry, especially with high temperatures back into the lower 50s.

The forecast confusion here surrounds a piece of coastal energy that may come close enough to New Jersey to cause 1.) stronger on-shore winds, 2.) some degree of tidal flooding, 3.) heavier rain bands, and 4.) a more significant cooldown behind the storm.

For now, I'm going with a middle-of-the-road reasonable forecast. But we'll keep a close eye on these factors as the forecast continues to evolve and develop.

Friday could become a bit problematic, as a few showers will be possible both in the early morning and evening hours. If timing and the geography is just right, some of those showers may fall as snow. Little to no accumulation is expected though — no more than a half-inch.

The middle of Friday should bring partial clearing and a brisk wind. Potential gusts to 40 mph will start carrying cooler air into New Jersey once again.

Sunshine returns for Saturday , but it's reading like a cool and blustery day. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees will accompany wind gusts to 35 mph. Not incredibly pleasant, but not quite arctic blast level frigidity either.

Sunday appears to be the shining start of the upcoming first weekend of Spring. Mostly sunny, breezy, and highs in the 60s? I'll take it!

The warmth will last for the first part of next week, but I'm not convinced it will sustain for much longer than that. As I said earlier, freezes and accumulating snow remain possible (if not probable) into early April.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.