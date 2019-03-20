It’s the 1st day of spring: Get free Rita’s Ice or Dairy Queen cone

Rita's Ice in Flemington (courtesy Juli Scricco)

Rita's Italian Ice has prepped for its annual First Day of Spring Italian Ice Giveaway today from noon to 9 p.m. Each guest can receive a free promotional size cup of Italian Ice. Customers can choose to add a custard topper for an extra charge. The seasonal tradition dates back to 1992.

New Jersey is home to 94 Rita's Italian Ice locations, according to a company spokeswoman. For a list, click here.

Wednesday also is Dairy Queen's fifth annual Free Cone Day. The chain is giving away free, small vanilla soft-serve cones while supplies last at participating locations, including DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.

For a list of NJ locations, click here.

