It’s the 1st day of spring: Get free Rita’s Ice or Dairy Queen cone

Rita's Italian Ice has prepped for its annual First Day of Spring Italian Ice Giveaway today from noon to 9 p.m. Each guest can receive a free promotional size cup of Italian Ice. Customers can choose to add a custard topper for an extra charge. The seasonal tradition dates back to 1992.

New Jersey is home to 94 Rita's Italian Ice locations, according to a company spokeswoman. For a list, click here .

Wednesday also is Dairy Queen's fifth annual Free Cone Day. The chain is giving away free, small vanilla soft-serve cones while supplies last at participating locations, including DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.

For a list of NJ locations, click here.

