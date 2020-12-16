It’s snowing! It’s snowing! NJ’s pics from December’s big storm

You can't blame us for being a little excited.

It's been a few years since New Jersey saw a snow like the one that started Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday. And yes, the roads are hazardous – motorcycles and trucks aren't even allowed on some Wednesday afternoon and night. NJ Transit canceled most trains and buses. Many schools are closing (even some that are mostly remote).

But it sure is pretty.

We put out the call for you to send us photos through the New Jersey 101.5 app and you've started to deliver in a big way. Here's just some of what's come through so far. We're going to continue building this gallery Wednesday and Thursday, so check back often.