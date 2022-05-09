It’s planting time in New Jersey

Each state and region has its own rule on when it's best to plant warm weather plants and vegetables. For New Jersey, it's always been Mother's Day, which is usually in the first half of the month of May.

My dad always swore by the 15th of the month.

The past Mother's Day weekend was not ideal for planting, gardening, or doing much of anything outdoors. Now we seem to be in the clear with daytime high temperatures safely in the sixties and seventies and overnight lows no cooler than the mid-forties.

New Jersey probably has more produce stands and farm and garden centers per capita than any other state. When my daughter moved to Texas that's one of the things she missed most about New Jersey. There were very few of these awesome, mostly family-owned and operated roadside stands.

The state, through its Jersey Fresh program, has a list of them for you to choose from near you.

Whether it's fresh local produce or local shrubbery and plants, the Garden State has you covered. One of my favorites near me is the Red Top Market in Southampton.

A trip to Red Top Market in Southampton

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

