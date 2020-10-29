It’s official: This is the cutest pet in NJ for 2020

What a tremendously difficult selection this was — but we know know who the cutest pet in all of New Jersey is!

Working with our friends at all American Subaru of Old Bridge, we put it up for a vote, and you, the people of New Jersey selected Rocky on Wheels. That face! That determination! Those whiskers!

Rocky and pet mom Dawn Firestone won our first-place prize — a $250 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $250 Amex gift card — a $500 total value. Big congrats to them both.

There's so much cuteness in NJ, though. Thanks to every one of the more than 2,000 entrants. Revisit our top competitors below, and vote next year to help select the cutest pet of 2021.