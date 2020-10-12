Cutest Pet in NJ 2020: Vote for your favorite here

This. Was. Hard.

We asked you to send us your pictures of your furry friends as we partnered with All-American Subaru of Old Bridge to find the cutest pet of 2020. And wow, did you deliver.

First: Let us thank the more than 2,000 proud pet parents who submitted entries, making our job of whittling down the list to the 10 finalists and 24 honorable mentions you see below very difficult. There are a lot of awwwww-inspiring pets out there. We spent hours picking the top 10, but we've got to admit — there are hundreds who made us absolutely gush.

It's now your turn to vote. See the gallery below and take our poll to pick your favorite. Voting is open through Oct. 26.

The ultimate winners will get:

First place: $250 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $250 Amex gift card — $500 total value

Second place: $150 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $100 Amex gift card — $250 total value

Third place: $50 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $50 Amex gift card — $100

All selections by New Jersey 101.5 judges are final. See complete rules here.