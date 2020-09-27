NJ: Send us your cutest pet picture — Win $500 in prizes

New Jersey 101.5 and All-American Subaru are looking for New Jersey's cutest pet!

Last year, in anticipation of Pet-a-Palooza, we put out the call ... and woah, did you come through. We received more than 1,000 submissions before finally honing in on Hamlet — an absolutely adorable pig, submitted by George Yaple.

Who can top that? We bet you've got a furry, fuzzy or otherwise awwwww-insipiring little contender for NJ's cutest pet in your phone right now.

Send us a photo with the form below. We'll narrow it down to finalists and present them for an online vote Oct. 12 through 26. The ultimate winners will get:

First place: $250 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $250 Amex gift card — $500 total value

Second place: $150 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $100 Amex gift card — $250 total value

Third place: $50 gift card to NJPetSupply.com and a $50 Amex gift card — $100

All selections by New Jersey 101.5 judges are final. See complete rules here.

Big thanks to our paw-some sponsors, All American in Subaru in Old Bridge and NJPetSupply.com.

Last year, we had a blast with All American Subaru at Pet-a-Palooza, with vendors and adoption agencies on-site at the dealership, and hundreds of guests attending. Lots of pets were adopted as the New Jersey 101.5 street team and our own Bill Spadea met with attendees. We even saw lots of pets dressed up for a Halloween costume contest!