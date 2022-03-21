It’s official — Seaside Heights, NJ reschedules St. Patrick’s Day Parade

There's one more chance to wear green and eat corn beef and cabbage as the annual Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off on Saturday, April 2.

The parade was postponed because of heavy rain on Saturday, March 9 but a new date could not be confirmed right away a new date right away, according to Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz.

"We had to have everything in order: Insurance policies; did we have any conflicts with other activities going on — that's why we couldn't announce immediately," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5, adding that the parade is the latest its ever taken place.

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights in 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights in 2019 (Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

No parade in 2021

Anticipation was high for this year's parade after pandemic gathering limits imposed by Gov. Phil Murphy caused it to be canceled in 2021.

The following two Saturdays were out because of competitions and trips some of the bands had already committed to, according to the mayor.

The Borough Council gave its official approval of the new date at its meeting on Wednesday.

"Hopefully the weather will be good and people will come down and support it," Vaz said.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the weather will likely be cool like the original parade date.

"As Jersey Shore residents know well, spring is traditionally not a 'warm' season. Especially on barrier islands, like Seaside Heights. The breeze is always blowing off the chilly ocean or bay, strictly limiting daytime temperatures," Zarrow said. "50s would be a good day. Or it could end up like April 2nd last year, in which Seaside Heights only reached a high of 39 degrees."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.