It’s not too late! 8 last-minute options for Mother’s Day in NJ

You knew Mother’s Day was coming up any day and you figured you’d get around to making some plans. But then you got busy with something else. I am one of those people that waits till the last minute to do everything.

And if you were like that, you may not have decided what to do for Mom for Mother’s Day. But you better make plans quickly.

As I set out to decide what to do for Mother’s Day this year, I did a quick search of some of the best brunches around. When I did, I noticed that so many of them are sold out. So I decided it’d be beneficial to post a list of last-minute Mother’s Day brunches that appear to still have availability.

So if you’ve waited until the last minute, here are some great brunches to take Mom to! Check them out here.

Blend on Main

This Manasquan favorite is a brunch you can actually bring the kids to. Plus it allows you to taste a little bit of New Orleans with their Mother’s Day brunch beginning with crumb cake and beignets. Then of course there’s a Croque, monsieur lobster, Eggs Benedict and waffles. Kids can have silver dollar pancakes or eggies

City Cruises Lincoln Harbor Marina Weehawken

If you can pull this off last minute, you are going to be the hero of Mother’s Day. But I can't imagine a more special experience than a special day with Mom on a Mother’s Day NJ Cruise. While onboard, treat the mom in your life to a special day with signature holiday buffet, classic cocktails, and New Jersey and New York's most incredible views.

Braddock's is a Medford favorite and Mother’s Day makes it even more special with one of the most unique menus around. It’s a three-course Mother’s Day brunch from 11am-3pm.

Mom can enjoy a spinach and tomato omelet, steak and eggs, brioche French toast, duck confit, chickpea masala and pappardelle ribbons.

Dessert offerings are lemon leches, chocolate lava cake, brown butter cakes.

Reservations are recommended. Braddock's is located at 39 South Main Street, 609-654-1604.



This is a chic modern restaurant with a very New York City vibe. I mean, you know how Jersey City restaurants are. Bring mom there to be wowed on Mother’s Day with.

Warm doughnuts with dunking sauces plus savory options like spinach and artichoke dip and tuna tartar tacos. There are many great brunch plate options too, including sandwiches, salads, eggs, pancakes, and French toast.

Porto Bello has an enormous buffet that will delight anyone you decide to include in your Mother’s Day, brunch. You’ll have all of the basics like eggs, waffles, French toast, etc. plus a whole lot of very special items to including a dessert table that garners raves. And don’t forget the carving station because it’s Mother’s Day after all .

Everyone always looks for a waterfront restaurant to bring mom to because it makes for such a beautiful atmosphere Avenue is one of those beautiful restaurants that Long Branch is famous for and on Mother’s Day. It’s even more special. Enjoy a French-influenced brunch with hors d’oeuvres then move onto the main course, including French toast and steak frites. Finish off with a treat like vegan carrot cheesecake crumble or traditional creme brulee.

It’s a beautiful name and it’s Mother’s Day. Brunch is just as beautiful. What mom would love about her Mother’s Day brunch at the Bellavista country club is that she can create her own omelet and then enjoy a meal that is not necessarily typical for Mother’s Day. For instance, there’s a beautiful locks display and Italian charcuterie. And she can also enjoy a fun “create your own mashed potato sundae” I want to go there just to try that.

Crystal Springs Resort



If you’re anywhere but in North Jersey, it’s a drive to get there. But oh, is it worth it. In some of the most picturesque mountainous surroundings of New Jersey, you can choose from the resort’s three extraordinary brunches, for mom's special day.

There’s also a la carte dining at 4-star Restaurant Latour, the popular Crystal Tavern or Stylish Kites An American Grille. (Or why not make it a Mother’s Day getaway with an overnight at the luxurious Grand Cascades Lodge or recreation-rich Minerals Hotel where their diamond ballroom serves up a gorgeous buffet?) Here brunch reservations are required so get them while you still can.

