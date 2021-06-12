It’s National Record Store Day in New Jersey

It's National Record Store Day.

As a matter of fact, it's the first of two days celebrating all-things-vinyl.

Organizers say this is due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and the fact that "production and shipping is still in a state of struggle."

The second Record Store Day will be July 17th.

Special Queen vinyl that I found at a past Record Store Day. (Craig Allen photo)

There are specific albums, singles, and special releases scheduled for each of the two days.

Many independent record stores across New Jersey have pledged their participation, including stores in Princeton, Bordentown, Asbury Park, Union, Belmar, Bayville, Trenton, Pittman, Red Bank, Hackensack, and more.

A Thomas Dolby special release from last year. (Craig Allen photo)

Among the artists with Record Store Drop Days goodies of interest to New Jersey 101.5 music lovers: AC/DC, The Clash, DEVO, Dire Straits, The FIXX, Genesis, Elton John, The Kinks, Motley Crue, Robert Palmer, Tom Petty, The Police, Prince, Queen, Steely Dan, Styx, Donna Summer, and U2.

2019 "Splatter Vinyl." Cool, right? (Craig Allen photo)

For years, I've been calling Kenny Loggins the "King of the '80s Soundtrack Songs." Now, he seems to be out to prove me right...

Just in time for National Record Store Day, Loggins has been collecting his movie hits, and is releasing the "At The Movies" album/collection. It includes his hits from "Top Gun," "Caddyshack, "Footloose" and more. It's bound to sell out quickly, so hurry.

For a list of Record Store Day titles, and participating locations, click here.

Remember, all the participating stores make their own buying decisions, and may not have every featured album, or single, that you may want.

And, when supplies run out, that is it.

Rock me, Falco. (Craig Allen photo)

That being said, this year, vinyl fans have two days to...shop til you drop.

THIS is day ONE.

Enjoy, New Jersey.