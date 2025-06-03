It’s National Egg Day! Here���s how New Jerseyans prefer their eggs
I have egg-cellent news for you! Today is the day we celebrate one of the all time breakfast staples: eggs.
National Egg Day is June 3rd
While eggs have been in the news recently for less desirable reasons (we’ll get to that), we should acknowledge their greatness.
There are many ways to enjoy them.
Coventry Direct cracked the code on egg preferences for each state.
They compiled a list of popular egg preparations and analyzed Google Trends search data to find the most popular egg style in each state.
What was New Jersey’s favorite way of preparing eggs?
Omelettes
Omelettes are the preferred way of preparing eggs in the Garden State. They’re also the favorite of California and Hawaii, according to Coventry Direct.
These regions tend to have diverse culinary cultures, suggesting an appreciation for the customizable, hearty nature of omelettes.
Most Searched Egg Types Overall
Scrambled Eggs — 29 states
Hard-boiled Eggs — 5 states
Omelette — 3 states
Fried Eggs — 3 states
Shirred (Baked) Eggs — 2 states
Sunny Side Up Eggs — 2 states
Oh, and as for the reason eggs have been in the news? Of course it’s the crazy prices after the nationwide bird flu outbreak.
The outbreak has led to the euthanization of over 150 million birds, most of them egg-laying chickens. With the national supply heavily affected, egg prices have seen notable shifts across the country.
The average price of a dozen eggs in the Garden State, according to Coventry Direct, is $5.09.
Not great, but definitely better than California ($7.24) or Rhode Island ($5.49).
Enjoy your omelettes!
