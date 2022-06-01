It’s hard to say goodbye to one of our own at NJ 101.5

Today is the last day of employment for Joe Votruba at New Jersey 101.5. He is currently our producer on the Dennis & Judi show.

He's had many roles at the station over the past 11 years, most of which as the producer of the afternoon show, Deminski & Doyle.

He's also been an on-air talk host on all shifts. He's hosted a music show on different shifts. He's the one they've called on to produce any political debates or Town Hall shows.

Joe's versatility and talents will be missed, but most of all his humanity. Joe is liked by everyone and has always conducted himself as a real professional.

To me, he's been a good friend. Joe is almost like a son to me. We help each other out when things get tough and we appreciate each other as people, even though we didn't always agree on things.

We had different points of view on plenty of things that are considered important in life: Music, politics, food. Not always but enough to learn from each other and appreciate each other's differences.

It comes from respect. That's not always true among co-workers, neighbors or even friends today.

The one thing that bonded us most was the ability to make each other laugh every day, EVERY DAY. For that, we are both lucky and thankful. Many times when people move on to new jobs it's easy and very common to lose touch.

We have a strong feeling that this won't be the case this time. Joe is moving on in his broadcasting career to become a full-time producer and writer at Fox News Radio. From there the sky is the limit with his talent, insight, and intelligence.

Joe, you will be missed in the halls and studios here but not in our hearts. Best of luck my friend.

