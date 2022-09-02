It’s getting hotter in Atlantic City, NJ! Gordon Ramsey opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant

It’s going to get hotter in Atlantic City as famed TV chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsey opens up his famous TV restaurant Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars in Atlantic City. The new restaurant began taking reservations this weekend, (starting Friday, Sept. 2).

This is the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant on the East Coast and Gordon’s third restaurant in Atlantic City. He has Gordon Ramsey Steak in Harrah’s and Gordon Ramsey Pub & Grill at Caesars.

The smartly decorated restaurant can seat 233 on three levels with every table in the restaurant having a clear view of the massive kitchen inspired completely from the TV show Hell’s Kitchen. The executive chef will be the winner of season 21 of the show.

The menu at the restaurant will feature some of the dishes made famous by the Hell’s Kitchen TV show including beef wellington, lobster risotto and seared scallops. The bar will have some classic and signature cocktails that will be a great way to start your evening.

I am a fan of Gordon Ramsey and a fan of the show Hell’s Kitchen although sometimes there are dramatic sub plots on the show that take away from the reality of cooking great dishes. As a guy who likes to cook, I enjoy seeing how the contestants on Hell’s Kitchen approach their recipes and hone their skills.

Gordon pulls no punches and is a tyrant in the kitchen when things don’t go well. Gordon’s disposition is what makes the show enjoyable and that creates minor pins and needles moments when the contestants mess up an order or direction that they are given.

If they mess up, the wrath of Gordon Ramsey comes raining down, hence Hell’s Kitchen.

Gordon Ramsey currently has 15 restaurants here in North America, with an additional 43 restaurants around the world, that’s an incredible number.

His staff overlooking the quality and operations of all of Gordon’s restaurants do a good job in making sure that all the Gordon Ramsey restaurants are up to his high standards. Check out Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City. Sounds like a great experience.

