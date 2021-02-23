Italian ‘twist’ on mac & cheese

There are so many different shapes of pasta in Italy and each one has its own name. Some have obvious meaning, and others not so much. I like using Cellentani which is also called Cavatappi, which is the Italian word for corkscrew. They also look like 3 or 4 elbow macaroni stuck together. This pasta works great for my own version of Italian mac n' cheese. I used 5 different types of Italian cheeses melted into a bechamel sauce and combined with fresh roasted tomatoes, roasted red pepper marinated in olive oil and fresh basil leaves. The combination is a more robust, complex flavor than standard mac n' cheese. It's a little more time consuming but worth the trouble.

How to make Dennis' Italian mac and cheese

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.