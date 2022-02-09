It seems like weed is for sale everywhere in New Jersey (Opinion)

You can get it delivered, find it at a gas station, and in some cities like Trenton, there are actual stores selling it, all outside of the regulations of the state of New Jersey.

No one's busting them, except in the case of the three smoke shops that got caught up in Bergen County. We asked our listeners on Monday where they can find weed and apparently, it's everywhere.

We're closing in on a year since Gov. Murphy signed three bills into law that make recreational cannabis use legal for adults over 21. So where are the stores, the dispensaries, the pot shops? Some towns have outright banned them, but many others are anxiously awaiting the green light to let these stores open up.

The problem is the state hasn't figured out just how to screw over the public and enrich their friends to their satisfaction. Some clever people have gotten around the state's foot dragging and offer to deliver you expensive snack and "gift" you weed for using their service.

A quick google search will provide you with plenty in your area.

Here in New Jersey, we used to make a lot of things. The famous phrase "Trenton Makes the World Takes" still adorns one of the bridges in our state capital, but we have made much here in a generation, except for one thing. If we could figure out a way to export red tape, we'd be sitting pretty.

Maybe California would be the only state to surpass us in that department, but we sure make a lot of it. Ask any legal business owner.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: