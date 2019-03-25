It could cost up to $50 million to fix Atlantic City’s boardwalk

One of the world’s most famous boardwalks is in need of a makeover and the price tag, according to one estimate, could be $50 million.

A Press of Atlantic City article reports on needed repairs and renovations to the Atlantic City’s famed boardwalk. The Casino Redevelopment Authority is putting up $500,000 for emergency repairs and the city is chipping in another $500,000. The city council approved over $1 million for ramp and lighting improvements, but the Press of Atlantic City reports that the city says a complete overhaul of the boardwalk is needed and that would cost $50 million.

The city actually owns the boardwalk which currently has exposed nails and rotting boards, especially in the Tourism District. Paul Jerkins, the head of the DPW in AC, is quoted in the article as identifying 22 areas on the boardwalk as having “emergent need.” Currently, there is no long range plan to raise the $50 million.

