Is your town’s Walmart getting a makeover? Check the list

Let's face it, some Walmarts are nicer than others. We've all had that conversation. If the one in your town could use a makeover, it may be on the way. Walmart has announced it is spending $96 million on 13 Walmarts in New Jersey. They say they're investing in technology and innovation and adding online order pickups, grocery pickup and even grocery delivery.

The NJ Walmarts focusing on e-commerce will be:

Brick

Clinton

Freehold

Hammonton

Hackettstown

Millville

Piscataway

Rockaway

Somerdale

Watchung

Williamstown

If your Walmart is the one in Linden on West Edgar Road, it's being relocated to better digs. The Walmart in Rio Grande on Route 9 South will be expanded.

Some stores will even have 'pickup towers' located in the parking lots. They are basically vending machines to facilitate online order pickups without even having to go into the store. Nice!

