Is your daughter’s outfit too provocative? — #SpeakingPodcast

It’s a trend on social media for sure. Girls dressing with barely anything left to the imagination. It’s a surprising trend of women exposing more and more despite the cultural shift calling out anyone who objectifies women.

The latest episode of #SpeakingPodcast tackles this issue and more.

Question for you, what do you do if you think that your wife, girlfriend or daughter is a little over the top? Let us know by leaving your comments on the free NJ1015 App. Make sure you subscribe to my show on the add and the #SpeakingPodcast wherever you get your podcasts!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.